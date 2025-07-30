‘We heard a loud boom’: Winter Park neighbors blame lightning strike for apartment fire

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An investigation is now underway after an apartment fire in Winter Park on Tuesday.

“We heard a loud boom, and just came downstairs,” said Margaret Flanagan, who lives just a few feet from where the fire broke out.

The blaze left the side of at least one apartment all torn apart.

The incident happened on Bishop Park Drive, in Winter Park, at an apartment complex called Arium, just east of Semoran Boulevard.

“We heard it just before 9 pm. Then suddenly the power went out and we heard de sirens,” Flanagan said.

The fire was put out shortly thereafter. As many as ten fire trucks responded to the scene, a few remained on site to ensure there were no flare-ups and to help neighbors assess the damage.

Neighbors said no one was hurt.

Channel 9 has reached out to the Orange County Fire Department for confirmation, including regarding the possibility lightning strike, but has not heard back.

