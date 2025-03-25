WDBO invites you to ‘Honor Flight Central Florida’s Spring Flight’ return ceremony

Honor Flight Central Florida is preparing for their spring flight and need your help in honoring these extraordinary veterans.

On Saturday, March 29th, Honor Flight Central Florida will be conducting their Spring Flight where they will be honoring 60 veterans by taking them to Washington D.C. for the day. During their visit they will have the chance to witness the memorials built to honor the great sacrifice they, their families, and their fellow service members have made for this country.

And WDBO invites you to welcome these extraordinary veterans as they return home later that same day and give them a hero’s welcome as they return.

That return flight will happen on Saturday, March 29th at 10:30pm via Breeze Airways at Terminal B of Orlando International Airport (MCO). You are encouraged to bring friends and family and design signs or bring flags to help honor these heroes who deserve our time and gratitude.

Since 2005, the Honor Flight Network has flown over 295,000 veterans and currently operates from 44 states and 124 regional hubs. Honor Flight Central Florida is a registered HUB of the national Honor Flight Network as a non-profit, all-volunteer organization, and since 2012 a have flown over 1000 Central Florida veterans.

To learn more about Honor Flight Central Florida, including ways to register eligible veterans or to volunteer, click here.

