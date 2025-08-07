WDBO exclusive with Migdalisis Garcia on “Super Speeder” law

Trooper Migdalisis Garcia joins host Scott Anez on Orlando’s Morning News and shared that a lot of drivers speed when they don’t plan out their commutes efficiently, leaving them with the need to speed.

But the truth is- it doesn’t really shave off that much time off your commute.

Florida’s “Super Speeder” law went into effect on July 1. Drivers going over 50 miles per hour over the posted speed limit or going 100 miles per hour are now subjected to up to 30 days in jail and or a $500 fine.

“Most people now, they just thought recently on a traffic stop, ‘oh just give me the citation, I’ve gotta go, I’m running late, ’ surprise there’s no citation here, you have to go to jail,” said Garcia.

Garcia says FHP has made an active effort with media to spread the word on this new law.

On Wednesday, state attorney Monique Worrell spoke at a press conference to express the importance of the new law, sharing a recent car accident involving a teen in Sumter County who was speeding.

He hit a tree and the car caught on fire, leaving four teens in the car injured and one teen dead.

She says the legislation will help with punishing reckless drivers. Worrell finishes the conference by urging drivers to slow down and drive responsibly.

