Wave near Africa may develop this week; Tropical Storm Don continues slow move through the Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Don continues to move slowly southward and is expected to turn west over the central Atlantic.

Don has been floating around the Atlantic Ocean from a while.

The system was a subtropical storm then a subtropical depression, before recently strengthening back into a tropical storm.

Thankfully, Don is still not forecast to impact Florida.

Read: Smoke from Canadian wildfires could drift down to Central Florida

Though it’s no threat to us, Don is expected to remain at tropical-storm strength through the weekend.

Don will eventually loop back around off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada, before drifting off to the northeast and losing tropical characteristics by next week.

Channel 9 meteorologists are also monitoring a tropical wave moving off the coast of Africa.

Read: Hurricane season: What is the Saffir-Simpson scale; how does it work; is there a Category 6?

The wave has around a 20% chance of showing tropical development over the next seven days.

Current plumes of Saharan dust also moving off the west coast of Africa will work against development for the time being.

Read: ‘Gray Man’ ghost makes appearance before major hurricanes, legend says

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 26 Hurricane season names These are the names for storms that develop during the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season. (WFTV.com News Staff)

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:





©2023 Cox Media Group