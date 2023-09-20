WATCH: SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from Florida’s Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX launched another Falcon 9 rocket from Florida Space Coast on Tuesday.

After a delay from 10:47 p.m. to 11:48 p.m., SpaceX launched another Falcon 9 rocket from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Watch the full launch broadcast here:

Watch Falcon 9 launch 22 @Starlink satellites to orbit https://t.co/G6Cb7EKm8g — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 20, 2023

This launch marked SpaceX’s 66th launch of the year.

After the launch, SpaceX also landed the rocket’s first-stage booster.

The same booster has been used for 17 successful missions.

Previous story:

Keep an eye on the sky Tuesday night in Central Florida.

SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The launch will send another 22 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit.

It will mark the 17th flight for the first stage booster.

Targeting Tuesday, September 19 for Falcon 9's launch of 22 @Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Florida → https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 19, 2023

The rocket is scheduled to lift at 10:47 p.m.

When blastoff happens, you can watch it live on Channel 9 and right here at WFTV.com.

