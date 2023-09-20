News

WATCH: SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from Florida’s Space Coast

By James Tutten, WFTV.com and Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

Video: SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from Florida’s Space Coast SpaceX launched another Falcon 9 rocket from Florida Space Coast on Tuesday. (WFTV)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX launched another Falcon 9 rocket from Florida Space Coast on Tuesday.

After a delay from 10:47 p.m. to 11:48 p.m., SpaceX launched another Falcon 9 rocket from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Watch the full launch broadcast here:

This launch marked SpaceX’s 66th launch of the year.

After the launch, SpaceX also landed the rocket’s first-stage booster.

The same booster has been used for 17 successful missions.

Previous story:

Keep an eye on the sky Tuesday night in Central Florida.

SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The launch will send another 22 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit.

It will mark the 17th flight for the first stage booster.

The rocket is scheduled to lift at 10:47 p.m.

When blastoff happens, you can watch it live on Channel 9 and right here at WFTV.com.

