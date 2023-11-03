WATCH: Orlando police exchange gunfire with armed robbery suspect, official say

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department has released body-cam video from the night officers say they exchanged gunfire with a robbery suspect.

This video was taken in September on Carter Street near Parramore Avenue.

Officers said the man who shot at them matched the description of an armed robbery suspect they were searching for.

They say the man dropped his gun and ran off.

Police said Carlos Rosas was arrested just over a week later.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

