WATCH: NASA to introduce Artemis III mission astronauts

After the success of Artemis II, NASA has been hard at work preparing for the next phase of their mission to return to the moon and beyond.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

NASA had previously announced that this mission will not be a mission to the moon, but rather a test for new components including new moon landers and docking them with the Orion space capsule in low earth orbit. More announcements are expected along with the introduction of the four-member crew.

The press conference is scheduled to go live at 11:30 a.m. Watch the official stream below:

NASA’s Artemis III mission is expected to launch in 2027.

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