WATCH LIVE: ULA to launch Vulcan rocket at 7:25 a.m.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — United Launch Alliance is planning to launch its Vulcan rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

7:05 a.m. update:

ULA announced that “the issue has been resolved.”

Officials said they now plan to launch the Vulcan rocket at 7:25 a.m.

NEW LAUNCH TIME. The issue has been resolved and Launch Director Eric Richards has instructed the team to retarget today's launch for 7:25 a.m. EDT (1125 UTC). Live launch blog and webcast: https://t.co/eWLyIiIUE6 — ULA (@ulalaunch) October 4, 2024





6:35 a.m. update:

ULA has announced a “hold” on the launch.

Officials said “a condition was found that needs to be examined.”

Hold. The countdown sequence has stopped because a condition was found that needs to be examined before we can continue. — ULA (@ulalaunch) October 4, 2024

United Launch Alliance said it has availability to launch until 9 a.m. Friday morning.

We are recycling the #VulcanRocket countdown to prepare for another opportunity to conduct the #Cert2 launch today. We have an available window until 9 a.m. EDT (1300 UTC) for liftoff to occur. — ULA (@ulalaunch) October 4, 2024

5:55 a.m. update:

ULA said its team will need “a few extra minutes” as they prepare for launch.

Officials have reset the launch for 6:30 a.m.

NEW LAUNCH TIME. Launch Director Eric Richards has instructed the team to retarget today's launch for 6:30 a.m. EDT (1030 UTC). We are coordinating that time and reseting the L-minus clock to align with the new target. Live launch blog and webcast: https://t.co/eWLyIiIUE6 — ULA (@ulalaunch) October 4, 2024

Original story:

Teams on our Space Coast are hard at work Friday morning as they prepare for another rocket launch.

United Launch Alliance is set to launch the second certification mission of its Vulcan rocket.

This latest flight test will help certify the rocket to carry national security payloads for future U.S. Space Force missions.

During today’s launch, Vulcan will carry a simulated payload on its Centaur upper stage to test new technologies.

Liquid hydrogen propellant is now flowing into the Centaur V upper stage for launch. This is the final tank to be loaded during today's #VulcanRocket #Cert2 countdown. We have a green board with no issues being addressed by the ULA launch team. https://t.co/eWLyIiIUE6 pic.twitter.com/hsx7UAbdjn — ULA (@ulalaunch) October 4, 2024

ULA confirmed early Friday that fueling was nearly complete and its team was not addressing any issues.

The rocket will lift from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The launch window opens at 6 a.m.

