WATCH LIVE: ULA to launch Vulcan rocket at 7:25 a.m.

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

NASA, ULA prepare for debut launch of Vulcan Rocket from Florida

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — United Launch Alliance is planning to launch its Vulcan rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

7:05 a.m. update:

ULA announced that “the issue has been resolved.”

Officials said they now plan to launch the Vulcan rocket at 7:25 a.m.

6:35 a.m. update:

ULA has announced a “hold” on the launch.

Officials said “a condition was found that needs to be examined.”

United Launch Alliance said it has availability to launch until 9 a.m. Friday morning.

Stay with WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates on this morning’s launch.

5:55 a.m. update:

ULA said its team will need “a few extra minutes” as they prepare for launch.

Officials have reset the launch for 6:30 a.m.

Original story:

Teams on our Space Coast are hard at work Friday morning as they prepare for another rocket launch.

United Launch Alliance is set to launch the second certification mission of its Vulcan rocket.

This latest flight test will help certify the rocket to carry national security payloads for future U.S. Space Force missions.

During today’s launch, Vulcan will carry a simulated payload on its Centaur upper stage to test new technologies.

ULA confirmed early Friday that fueling was nearly complete and its team was not addressing any issues.

The rocket will lift from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The launch window opens at 6 a.m.

When the Vulcan rocket goes up, you can watch it live on Channel 9 and by clicking right here.

