WATCH: SpaceX’s Polaris Dawn crew completes first-ever private spacewalk

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — SpaceX made history on Thursday with the first-ever spacewalk by a private company.

The spacewalk, also known as an extravehicular activity (EVA), had only previously been performed by government-funded space missions.

Commander @rookisaacman has egressed Dragon and is going through the first of three suit mobility tests that will test overall hand body control, vertical movement with Skywalker, and foot restraint

During the event the entire crew was exposed to the vacuum of space.

Two Polaris Dawn crewmembers exited the Crew Dragon spacecraft to test SpaceX’s newly designed space suits, among other actions.

SpaceX shared views from outside of the spacecraft and from helmet-mounted cameras during the spacewalk.

