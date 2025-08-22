Man fatally shot by Orlando police after charging at officers with scissors, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police in Orlando are investigating after a deadly officer-involved shooting early Friday.

6:22 a.m. update:

Officials confirmed two Orlando police officers were involved in a deadly officer-involved shooting.

The shooting happened around 3:40 a.m. in the Creative Village district near downtown Orlando.

Police said a man in his 40s charged at them while holding a pair of scissors and was shot to death by the officers.

Officials said the officers were called to the area for reports of an unrelated argument when they were randomly charged at by the man.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Original report:

A large police investigation occurred on Friday morning near downtown Orlando

Over a dozen police cruisers were seen in the area of Chatham Avenue and West Amelia Street.

The Orlando Police Department confirmed they are working on an active investigation.

Police are advising residents to avoid the area.

