News

Warmer weather returns after another night of cold temps

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

Warmer weather returns after another night of cold temps After another chilly night, Central Florida is starting to warm up nicely. (WFTV)

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — After another chilly night, Central Florida is starting to warm up nicely.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Temperatures dropped down into the 30s overnight in our northern central counties.

Some areas even reported patchy frost early Thursday morning.

Read: This property insurance company wants to raise premiums by 53% in Florida

Our area is forecast to see warmer temperatures for Thursday and Friday with highs in the low-to-mid 70s.

A small front will arrive Friday and bring our next best chance of seeing rain will be Friday.

Read: Student loan forgiveness: 153,000 to have loans canceled under new repayment plan

Friday’s rain will keep our temperatures cool over the weekend.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

©2024 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!