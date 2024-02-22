Warmer weather returns after another night of cold temps

ORLANDO, Fla. — After another chilly night, Central Florida is starting to warm up nicely.
Temperatures dropped down into the 30s overnight in our northern central counties.
Some areas even reported patchy frost early Thursday morning.
Our area is forecast to see warmer temperatures for Thursday and Friday with highs in the low-to-mid 70s.
A small front will arrive Friday and bring our next best chance of seeing rain will be Friday.
Friday’s rain will keep our temperatures cool over the weekend.
