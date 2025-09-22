Warm week ahead as fall begins in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Monday marks the first day of fall, but Central Florida is still stuck in a summer-like pattern.

Central Florida is set to experience a significant rise in temperatures this week.

Highs will reach the upper 80s and low 90s on Monday and climb to the mid-90s by the end of the week.

Along with the rising temperatures, the heat index values are expected to soar between 100 and 105 degrees, making the weather feel even hotter.

Limited rainfall is expected south of Orlando.

Rain and storm chances are predicted to increase by the end of the week, potentially bringing some respite from the sweltering conditions.

