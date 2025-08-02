Warm weather and storms marked the start of the Central Florida week, more activity expected

ORLANDO, Fla. — We began the weekend with warm weather and isolated storms, and more weather activity is expected on Sunday.

Showers and storms are expected to gradually diminish tonight, leaving partly cloudy skies overnight. Temperatures early tomorrow will be in the upper 70s.

The remaining moisture persists across the area on Sunday, leading to afternoon rain and storms, with highs reaching the mid-90s.

Even higher rain chances are expected next week. More moisture will move into the area, leading to increased coverage of afternoon showers and storms. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the low 90s.

Storm coverage is expected to be slightly lower midweek, but another increase in moisture will raise the chances of storms later next week.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group