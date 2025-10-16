Local

Warm and mostly dry Thursday in Central Florida

By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com
Warm and mostly dry Thursday in Central Florida Cool morning temperatures in the 60s are expected to persist through the weekend and into next week, while Thursday will be warm and breezy. (WFTV)
By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Cool morning temperatures in the 60s are expected to persist through the weekend and into next week, while Thursday will be warm and breezy.

Northeast winds at 10 to 15 mph will contribute to the breezy conditions, with gustier winds expected at the coast.

Despite the warmth, there is a 10% chance of fast-moving showers due to onshore winds.

Afternoon highs are forecasted to reach the upper 70s and low 80s, providing a comfortable contrast to the cooler mornings.

Many areas are likely to remain dry, but the potential for showers exists due to the wind patterns.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!