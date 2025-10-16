Warm and mostly dry Thursday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Cool morning temperatures in the 60s are expected to persist through the weekend and into next week, while Thursday will be warm and breezy.

Northeast winds at 10 to 15 mph will contribute to the breezy conditions, with gustier winds expected at the coast.

Despite the warmth, there is a 10% chance of fast-moving showers due to onshore winds.

Afternoon highs are forecasted to reach the upper 70s and low 80s, providing a comfortable contrast to the cooler mornings.

Many areas are likely to remain dry, but the potential for showers exists due to the wind patterns.

