News

Warm & dry Wednesday, but rainmaker is moving toward Central Florida

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com and Brian Shields, WFTV.com

Morning forecast: Wednesday, April 10 (Brian Shields, WFTV.com/WFTV)

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com and Brian Shields, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — You can expect a warm and rain-free Wednesday in Central Florida.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Meteorologist Brian Shields is forecasting a high of 87 degrees.

Wednesday forecast for Central Florida (WFTV staff)

But Shields said a severe weather system that’s moving through parts of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida’s Panhandle will move into our area on Thursday.

READ: Liftoff! SpaceX deploys more Starlink satellites after early morning rocket launch

A line of rain and storms is on tap for Thursday afternoon. Shields said some storms could be strong.

Wednesday forecast for Central Florida (WFTV staff)

Once the wet weather moves out, lots of sun will follow the front.

Shields said the weekend forecast is looking great in Central Florida.

READ: Hurricane season forecast: How many storms are expected this year?

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:


©2024 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!