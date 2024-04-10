Warm & dry Wednesday, but rainmaker is moving toward Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — You can expect a warm and rain-free Wednesday in Central Florida.

Meteorologist Brian Shields is forecasting a high of 87 degrees.

Wednesday forecast for Central Florida (WFTV staff)

But Shields said a severe weather system that’s moving through parts of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida’s Panhandle will move into our area on Thursday.

READ: Liftoff! SpaceX deploys more Starlink satellites after early morning rocket launch

A line of rain and storms is on tap for Thursday afternoon. Shields said some storms could be strong.

Wednesday forecast for Central Florida (WFTV staff)

Once the wet weather moves out, lots of sun will follow the front.

Shields said the weekend forecast is looking great in Central Florida.

READ: Hurricane season forecast: How many storms are expected this year?

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:





©2024 Cox Media Group