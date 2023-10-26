Warm and breezy Thursday as rain chances remain low in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be warm and breezy on Thursday.
Our area will see partly cloudy skies with steady afternoon winds around 15 mph.
The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 84 degrees.
Our area will continue to warm up over the end of the week with highs in the upper 80s this weekend.
A cold front will move through our area next week and help keep our temperatures lower and rain chances up.
Our next best chance of seeing rain will be Monday night.
