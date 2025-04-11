Warm & breezy Friday brings high fire danger to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Temperatures will climb into the mid-80s on Friday in the Channel 9 viewing area.

The heat, combined with breezy conditions, will bring an increased risk for wildfires in Central Florida.

Expect winds between 5-15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said a Red Flag warning will be in effect Friday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Outdoor burning is discouraged, as any fire that starts could spread rapidly.

Friday night is when our next front will bring a limited chance for rain to Central Florida, Crimi said.

Isolated severe storms will be possible in North Florida, but we could see some lightning closer to home, with storms northwest of Interstate 4 late Friday.

If you have outdoor weekend plans, Crimi said gorgeous weather will be in place.

We’ll have cool mornings, sunshine, and pleasant afternoon temperatures all weekend long.

