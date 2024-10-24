Local

Walt Disney World tickets go up in price

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

Disney FILE - Guests pass a statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse in the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World on July 14, 2023, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File) (John Raoux/AP)

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Some changes are coming for anyone looking to buy annual passes to Walt Disney World’s theme parks.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Annual pass prices increased between $30 to $100.

Read: Disney affordable housing project in Horizon West advances

Annual pass pricing:

Disney Pixie Dust Pass

  • Now $469 (previously $439)
  • Up to 3 reservation days at a time on most weekdays
  • Blockout dates on weekends and subject to blockout dates, including peak and holiday periods
  • Available to Florida residents only

Disney Pirate Pass

  • Now $829 (previously $799)
  • Up to 4 reservation days at a time on most days
  • Blockout dates during peak holiday periods
  • Available to Florida residents only

Disney Sorcerer Pass

  • Now $1,079 (previously $999)
  • Up to 5 reservation days at a time on most days
  • Blockout dates are subject to select days during holiday periods
  • Available to Florida residents and eligible Disney Vacation Club members

Disney Incredi-Pass

  • Now $1,579 (previously $1,449)
  • Up to 5 reservation days on all days
  • No blockout dates
  • Available to all guests

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.


©2024 Cox Media Group

Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

Beatriz Oliveira is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!