Walt Disney World launches major dining reservation upgrades

Disney has updated their dining reservation system to make it easier for guests to find and book dining reservations at their favorite restaurants.

The new features include more filters for searching, the ability to view multiple restaurants at once for reservation times, and the option to view a date range for multiple restaurants simultaneously.

The updated system also allows guests to select specific time frames for reservations and discover new restaurants that may have been overlooked.

The MyDisney Wallet system has been introduced for storing payment information, making the reservation process more convenient.

Overall, the new updates make booking dining reservations at Disney easier and more efficient for guests.

