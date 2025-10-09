Local

Walt Disney World annual passholders get attraction preview as prices increase

By Jonathan Grass, WFTV News
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Annual passholders for Walt Disney World are getting an attraction preview as the price for those passes goes up.

Disney announced that annual passes will see an increase of up to $80, depending on the pass you have. Renewals are also increasing.

Annual passholders will get a preview of the new show Zootopia: Better Zoogether. The previews are Nov. 5-6. The show opens on Nov. 7.

The Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster featuring the Muppets will debut this summer. A closing date for the current version has not been announced.

