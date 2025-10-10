Vote delayed on moving Jacksonville Jaguars home games to Orlando

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It could be awhile before we find out if the Jacksonville Jaguars will play their 2027 home games at Camping World Stadium in downtown Orlando.

The NFL owners were supposed to vote on this at a New York City meeting on Oct. 21-22, but that vote has been delayed and may not happen until December. There is no tentative date yet.

The choice is between Camping World Stadium and Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville.

It is not yet clear why the vote was delayed.

EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville is in the early stages of a $1.4 billion renovation to upgrade what they are calling the “Stadium of the Future.”

After playing 2025 and 2026 with reduced capacities, the Jaguars will then play their 2027 home games in one of the two cities. Playing some of those games in London is also on the table.

Camping World Stadium is set to undergo its own $400 million renovation with hopes of landing the Jaguars in 2027.

