Volusia woman charged with animal cruelty over starving and neglected horses, deputies say

DELEON SPRINGS, Fla. — A woman in Volusia County was arrested last week over charges of animal cruelty, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office said Twila Guzman is facing felony charges after they found three horses malnourished, severely underweight.

Investigators said the animals’ hooves were also not maintained, causing pain for them.

Deputies said they rescued a brown horse named “Kash,” a white pony named “Candy,” and a white horse named “Marshmallow.”

Officials said they were notified in December about the sickly-looking animals after they were seen on a property on Winning Wood Trail in DeLeon Springs.

Guzman told deputies she was working to get medical care for the animals.

After continuing to monitor the situation, deputies later determined the animals’ health was continuing to decline.

Deputies determined Guzman failed to provide basic care to the animals.

The horses were taken to a rescue facility for treatment.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group