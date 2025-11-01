Local

Woman suffers serious injuries after falling from golf cart in Volusia County

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — A woman was seriously injured after falling from a golf cart at Waters Edge Blvd. and Tributory Lane in Port Orange on October 31.

The incident happened at 10:57 p.m., when a woman driving in a golf cart fell onto the road. Emergency services took her to Halifax Hospital in Daytona Beach with serious injuries.

The intersection where the accident occurred was shut down for several hours as the Port Orange Police Department Traffic Homicide Unit conducted its investigation.

Authorities are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has information to contact Traffic Homicide Investigator Andrew Mialki at 386-506-5833.

The investigation into what caused the fall from the golf cart is still ongoing, and police are asking the public for more information.

