Two U-Haul trucks crashed into a Volusia County building, injuring two people

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
ORANGE CITY, Fla. — Two U-Haul trucks crashed into the company’s building in Volusia County, injuring two people.

There was a crash at the company site in Orange City on South Volusia Avenue around 10 a.m. If you look at the map below, you will see the U-Haul location.

One of the U-Haul trucks collided with the front of the building, near the lobby area, causing significant damage to the building and both trucks involved in the accident.

Channel 9 is still waiting for updates on the crash details and the status of those involved.

