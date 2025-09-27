Local

Ormond Beach ‘drug house’ closed again

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
Drug House at 1727 Carolina Ave. Detectives with the East Volusia Narcotics Task Force have closed a drug house on Carolina Ave., Ormond Beach, for the second time in under two years. (Volusia County Sheriff Office /Volusia County Sheriff Office)
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Detectives from the East Volusia Narcotics Task Force shut down what they are calling a “drug house” on Carolina Avenue in Ormond Beach for the second time in less than two years.

Nine individuals were present at the scene during a search warrant executed on Thursday morning, and five of them were arrested. The house was found to have multiple code and inspection violations and was deemed unsafe for occupancy.

The East Volusia Narcotics Task Force has been actively working to suppress illegal drug activities in the area. The ongoing efforts to shut down the drug house at 1727 Carolina Ave. highlight the tough challenges law enforcement faces in fighting drug-related problems in Ormond Beach.

