Elementary students in Volusia County receive new program to prevent vaping

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — District leaders said vapes have been prevalent in middle and high schools for about a decade, but there is a new concern in elementary-aged students.

Our research shows limited data on vaping in elementary schools. While the FDA and Tobacco Free Kids report decreases in vaping among middle and high schoolers, the statistics do not extend beyond that.

In Volusia County, more than 20 vapes were discovered on students as young as 4th and 5th grade during the last school year.

The district has shifted its approach from suspensions to educational programs to address vaping on campuses. For the first time this year, that outreach is being conducted in elementary schools.

“There’s a reading aspect, there’s a video aspect, and then they have a quiz that they have to score 90 percent or higher on, and then they have to pledge to be vape-free on that as well. If they get caught again, then it would lead to a suspension,” said Director of Graduation Assurance and Student Services, Mike Micallef.

Michael Deleon has been speaking at schools across the country for the past decade about the dangers of vaping through his non-profit, Steered Straight. He has only recently noticed the trend in elementary schools.

“There are all these influencers on TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram, they’re vaping. We’re product placing vapes in TV shows and movies, the tobacco industry is doing that, and these kids are seeing it,” said Deleon.

Micallef said many parents aren’t aware of the problem until after their child is caught.

“That’s the most cases we get like it wasn’t his, are you serious. So, it’s kind of a shock and an eye-opening experience for them,” said Micallef.

Last year, the Sheriff’s Office told us that one student each week was taken to the hospital in Volusia County due to reactions from laced vapes.

So far, this hasn’t happened in any elementary schools.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group