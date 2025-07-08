Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood shares more about Daytona Beach shooting

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

On Saturday, officers were involved in a shooting of a stabbing suspect in Daytona Beach.

The incident occurred at a home on Derbyshire Road.

Volusia Sheriff’s deputies initially responded and requested mutual aid from the Daytona Beach, Ormond Beach, and Holly Hill Police Departments.

In a joint social media post from Chitwood and VSO on Sunday, the two share details about victims and time of when deputies arrived on scene.

Landon Watson was the suspect, and he was shot by deputies multiple times after charging at a Daytona Beach sergeant and other officers who were inside the home conducting a search for other victims.

On Monday, Chitwood and Daytona Beach Chief Jakari Young spoke at a new brief, unveiling knowledge about the weapon that Watson used and sharing body cam footage from the night of the incident.

Watson has prior arrests for loitering and prowling. Chitwood said when asked mental health questions during his arrest, Watson claimed that he “wanted to die.”

He also says law enforcement has responded to incidents at the home of the attack 21 times before the incident on Saturday.

