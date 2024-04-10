Volusia County School Board votes to move forward with random screening policy change

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County Schools is one step closer to implementing metal detectors as a safety measure.

The board voted 4-to-1 Tuesday night to approve the language of the policy change that states:

All individuals entering or present on Volusia County School sites or events are on notice that randomized screenings may be conducted without cause by the site administrator utilizing minimally intrusive electronic devices.

“If this keeps any weapon off campus or deters someone from bringing a weapon, which in turn keeps all of our students, teachers, staff and administrators safe, I have to support it,” said school board member Jamie Haynes.

Schools would be chosen at random for district staff to bring the metal detectors to.

“We would have a randomizer online,” said Danielle Johnson with Volusia County Schools. “It would be 100% random. We’re not hand-picking anything. It picks the school and it picks the classroom.”

The president of the teachers union, Volusia United Educators, said she agrees safety needs to be a priority, but feels the language is too vague.

She would like to see detectors at all schools instead of randomly showing up. She hopes of this passes officially it won’t impact education and will be rolled out effectively.

“I want to make sure we are monitoring and tracking where we are doing these searches,” said Elizabeth Albert, VUE President. “Making sure there is equity among different socio-economic communities within our county.”

The policy change is not official yet. It will be advertised for the next 28 days, then a final vote will be taken.

