Volusia County preparing for possible erosion amid tropical systems

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County leaders are preparing for possible erosion as two tropical systems pass through the area this weekend.

A wall of new sand stretches from the Sunglow Pier down to Wilbu-By-The-Sea, but recent tidal events from Hurricane Erin washed some of it away, leaving behind large cliffs along the coast.

County coastal director Jessica Fentress said that could happen again this weekend but people shouldn’t be alarmed.

“It’s not lost. It’s still in the system and any of the sand that may be washed away from the berm project is still added a level of protection even if it’s in that nearshore breaker area,” said Fentress.

Fentress said even if the systems heading that way do take sand away, beachside structures are in a much better position now compared to the last few years.

“A lot of our property owners have taken measures themselves to refortify their seawalls. Their seawalls, their rock revetments, they’ve taken a lot of money and invested it in their properties,” said Fentress.

Even so, some people don’t believe the sand placement projects should happen during hurricane season.

“Why do you think they go out there and dredge the sand every year? Because the ocean takes the sand where it wants it,” said Riley Homier.

The current forecast shows the most hazardous conditions staying out in the ocean, and Fentress said no one should try to go in.

“It’s going to be very rough. Obviously rip currents. It’s going to be really pretty to look at but please stay out of the ocean water itself,” she said.

On Friday and Saturday, county crews will work to take all of the trash bins, portalets and dog bag stations off the beach.

On Sunday and Monday, there will be very limited beach access and likely no beach driving.

More details:

Volusia County is projected to receive 1 to 2 inches of rain on Saturday and Sunday with about a 10% chance of up to 4 inches in localized areas.

In addition, the county is monitoring storm system AL94 in the Atlantic Ocean. Current forecasts show the system will remain far enough offshore to avoid significant inland impacts.

As AL94 passes offshore early next week, rainfall totals are expected to be lighter, with amounts of around 1-1.5 inches or less between Monday and Tuesday.

Ocean conditions are anticipated to worsen in the coming days, and rip current risks will continue to increase. As the system approaches, beach driving will become increasingly restricted and may close altogether. Marine and boating conditions are also expected to deteriorate, with breakers of 7 feet to 9 feet in the forecast.

While inland impacts are not expected, Volusia County residents in low-lying coastal areas near streams and canals are advised to take simple steps to prepare around their homes. Keeping drainage culverts and street drains clear of debris, cleaning gutters and ensuring downspouts are working properly can reduce the chance of localized flooding from heavy rain.

Because conditions and forecasts can change quickly, the community is encouraged to remain alert and check official sources regularly for the latest weather information. Resources include Volusia County’s website and social media pages on Facebook, Instagram, Nextdoor, the Volusia County Emergency Management app, the Volusia Beaches app, and the county’s e-newsletter. The county will continue monitoring the storm and provide updates as conditions evolve.

