Volusia County man charged after being shot by unknown gunman

DELTONA, Fla. — Deputies answered a weapons-related call on Saturday at approximately 5:20 p.m. at the 1200 block of Polk Avenue in Deltona, resulting from a domestic disturbance.

Jermaine Jackson, one of the individuals involved, later arrived at a hospital in Daytona Beach with a gunshot wound to his arm that was not life-threatening.

Jackson was uncooperative with deputies and claimed an unknown person in Daytona Beach shot him.

He was charged with violating probation and providing false information during a felony investigation.

The other party involved in the incident was in Deltona and asserted that the shooting was in self-defense.

The case is still open, and additional information will be shared as it becomes available.

