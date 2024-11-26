Volusia County deputies search for missing 7-year-old boy who has autism

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County deputies are searching for a missing 7-year-old boy who has autism and ran off from home Monday night.

Charlie is non-verbal and may be attracted to Christmas lights as well as bodies of water. He has also been known to climb up trees.

Charlie ran north on Stillwater Avenue, Deltona, around 8 p.m.

He was wearing a black T-shirt and white shorts.

Deputies are searching the area and bringing in resources to help.

Please call 911 immediately if you see him.

