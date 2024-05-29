Volusia County deputies release crime numbers from Memorial Day weekend

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County have released details about their patrols over Memorial Day weekend.

On the roads, deputies issued more than 350 traffic tickets and several other warnings, citations, and arrests.

On the beach, deputies issued dozens of violations, primarily for county ordinances restricting dogs, alcohol, and loud music.

On the water, marine units made 114 boat stops, resulting in more than two dozen citations and more than 130 written warnings.

As summer approaches and more people make plans to go boating, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is urging people to stay safe in Florida.

A recent report shows there were nearly 660 boating accidents in Florida last year. They resulted in 59 deaths.

