VIRAL VIDEO: Florida Man in Chuck E. Cheese costume arrested

TALLAHASSEE, FLA — If you’re accused of fraud here in Florida, the police will find you. Even if you are Chuck E. Cheese.

At the eponymous restaurant in Tallahassee, a man working as the mascot was taken into custody by police. According to the ABC News report, 41-year-old Jermel Jarreau Jones was ‘ratted’ out by a customer who accused him of being a thief.

When police approached him at the restaurant, according to the police report, Jones initially resisted. Police restraining him while still in costume on the floor of the restaurant during the dinner rush with families surrounding them.

When searched, police found the stolen card, which was reported missing back on June 28th.

See the video below:

🚨 JUST IN: “Chuck E. Cheese” has been ARRESTED in Florida on multiple felonies, including credit card fraud and identity theft, per the Tallahassee Democrat



Man, Chuck’s finally hit rock bottom, it seems.



What a shame. pic.twitter.com/CSCkK4FslV — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 24, 2025

