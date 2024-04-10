News

Victim dies after being brought to emergency room, Sanford police say

By Nikki DeMarco, WFTV.com
Crime scene: Victim dies after being brought to emergency room, Sanford police say (Kali9/iStock )

SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night.

Police said a victim was brought to the Emergency Room with an apparent gunshot wound.

That person died as result of his injuries.

Police have not released any other information at this time and said they expect to have additional information in the morning.

