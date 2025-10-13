U.S. Navy flare found at Flagler Beach, prompting emergency response

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — On Saturday, the Flagler Beach Fire Department responded to a military flare washing ashore at Flagler Beach near South 4th Street.

FBFD confirmed the object was a U.S. Navy flare, restraining access to the area until it could be safely handled.

The U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team from the Mayport Naval Station was called to assist.

The EOD team successfully removed the flare without any incident.

FBFD reminds the public to avoid touching any suspicious devices, flares, or unusual objects found on the beach and instead, call 911 immediately.

