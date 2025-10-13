Local

U.S. Navy flare found at Flagler Beach, prompting emergency response

Flagler Beach flare (WFTV)

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — On Saturday, the Flagler Beach Fire Department responded to a military flare washing ashore at Flagler Beach near South 4th Street.

FBFD confirmed the object was a U.S. Navy flare, restraining access to the area until it could be safely handled.

The U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team from the Mayport Naval Station was called to assist.

The EOD team successfully removed the flare without any incident.

FBFD reminds the public to avoid touching any suspicious devices, flares, or unusual objects found on the beach and instead, call 911 immediately.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!