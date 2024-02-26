Update: Power restored to the Seminole Towne Center

SANFORD, Fla. — Officials at the Seminole Towne Center posted on social media that power has been restored.

The mall will resume normal operating hours on Sunday.

On Feb. 22, the mall in Sanford was forced to close after the electric bill was not paid for, according to a statement from Florida Power and Light.

Anchor stores like Dillard’s and JCPenney were open when the power was out, since they own their own buildings and pay for their own power.

