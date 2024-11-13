Local

UPDATE: Missing child alert canceled in Brevard County, FDLE says

FDLE issues missing child alert for 11-year-old Brevard County boy - Jarius Murray

COCOA, Fla. — A local missing child alert has been canceled, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

5:20 a.m. update:

FDLE missed an update Wednesday morning, saying it had canceled a missing child alert that was issued Tuesday night.

Law enforcement did not give any other details.

Channel 9 has reached out to the Cocoa Police Department for more information.

Original report:

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for a missing 11-year-old out of Brevard County.

FDLE has issued the alert for Jarius Murray, who went missing from Cocoa.

Murray was last seen on the 400th block of G Street wearing a black tracksuit.

He has a blue cast on his left arm (as seen in photo) and may be carrying a black backpack and a teddy bear.

Murray is black, stands 4 feet two inches tall, and weighs about 70 pounds.

He has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 911 immediately.

©2024 Cox Media Group


©2024 Cox Media Group

