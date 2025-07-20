University of Central Florida launches new online space-focused MBA program

ORLANDO, Fla. — The University of Central Florida is now accepting applications for its new Space MBA program.

The new 24-month program is set to begin in the spring of 2026.

UCF’s Space MBA will be an online graduate program designed to support the commercial space industry and the global space economy.

Students enrolled in the Space MBA program will take core MBA courses alongside space-related electives, providing a comprehensive education tailored to the needs of the space sector.

The University of Central Florida will accept applications for this program until Dec. 1, giving prospective students ample time to apply for this unique educational opportunity.

UCF was originally founded in 1963 as Florida Technological University to support NASA and the “space race” during the Apollo era.

