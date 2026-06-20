Umatilla man accused of following shoppers with a knife inside Publix

MARATHON, Fla. — A 50-year-old Central Florida man was arrested Wednesday evening after allegedly following customers around a Marathon grocery store while carrying a knife, causing alarm among shoppers and employees, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the Publix supermarket at approximately 7 p.m. after receiving reports of a suspicious man inside the store.

According to investigators, multiple customers and a store employee told deputies that John Paul Roberts, of Umatilla, repeatedly made eye contact with shoppers before following them through the store and, in some cases, out into the parking lot for unknown reasons.

Authorities said Roberts had a knife sheathed on his person during the incidents.

One customer reported running from the store because of Roberts’ behavior, but said Roberts continued following him.

Another witness told deputies that Roberts was seen kicking and swatting chickens outside the store.

The Sheriff’s Office said security camera footage corroborated witness statements.

Deputies reported that Roberts refused to identify himself or explain his actions when questioned by law enforcement.

Roberts was arrested and booked into the Monroe County jail.

He faces charges of stalking, disturbing the peace, and obstruction for failing to identify himself with law enforcement.

No injuries were reported.

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