ULA announces new Boeing Starliner launch date after scrub

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — We now know when Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft could lift off from our Space Coast.

ABC News confirmed the next launch attempt is targeted for no earlier than May 17 at 6:16 p.m.

United Launch Alliance managers will roll the Atlas V rocket off the launch pad at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

It will go back to the Vertical Integration Facility.

Crews will replace an oxygen pressure relief valve in the Centaur rocket’s upper stage.

Officials had scrubbed the crewed Starliner launch Monday night, which would’ve sent two astronauts to the International Space Station.

The test flight will be crucial for NASA to certify Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft for regular missions to the ISS.

