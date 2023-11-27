News

UCF wins against Houston, becomes only Big 12 newcomer to be bowl eligible

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com and Alex Walker, WFTV.com

Video: UCF wins against Houston, becomes only Big 12 newcomer to be bowl eligible (WFTV)

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was the final game of the regular season for the UCF Knights at the Bounce House on Saturday.

And a 27-13 win over the Houston Cougars made UCF bowl eligible, the only newcomer in the Big 12 to do so. UCF joined the Big 12 with Cincinnati, Houston and BYU.

This marks UCF’s eighth consecutive year for bowl eligibility, but this is their first time as members of the Big 12 Conference.

The team was 0-5 in conference play at the start of the season and 3-5 in late October but found a way to win three of their final four games and reach the postseason at 6-6.

UCF also honored over 30 players on Saturday for Senior Day, including John Rhys Plumlee, Alec Holler and Jason Johnson, as they played their final game in the Bounce House.

The Knights will find out their bowl destination on Dec. 3.

