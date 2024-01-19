News

UCF Police give all clear, armed suspect in custody

By Nikki DeMarco, WFTV.com

UCF Police give all clear, armed suspect in custody UCF Police give all clear, armed suspect in custody (WFTV)

By Nikki DeMarco, WFTV.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — UCF Police give all clear, said the armed suspect is in custody.

Update:

#UCFAlert: An Update from UCF Police:

#UCFAlert: An Update from UCF Police




UCF Police give all clear, said the armed suspect is in custody.

The shelter in place has been lifted.

Original Story:

UCF police searching for armed intruder near Parking Garage A.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Police are responding to the scene.

Avoid the area or shelter in place if nearby, police said.

UCFPD received report of person who threatened Lynx driver with gun, police said.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!