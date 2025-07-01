UCF Police Department appoints new chief

ORLANDO, Fla. — Robin Griffin-Kitzerow, a seasoned law enforcement leader, has been appointed as the next Chief of the UCF Police Department, effective July 4.

Griffin-Kitzerow, who joined UCFPD as deputy chief in 2022, has played a key role in improving crisis response, threat management, and officer development initiatives within the department.

“These key transitions will further enhance our unwavering commitment to security and well-being across UCF’s campuses,” said UCF President Alexander N. Cartwright.

Carl Metzger, chief since 2018, will remain associate vice president of public safety, overseeing UCF Police, Victim Services, Emergency Management, and Security.

Griffin-Kitzerow’s extensive career in public safety and education spans over thirty years. She brings a unique blend of law enforcement practice and psychological expertise to her new role.

Before joining UCF, she served as deputy chief at Florida Atlantic University Police Department and held leadership roles within the Palm Beach County School District for 20 years. In 2018, Griffin-Kitzerow led a juvenile rehabilitation effort in Palm Beach County and developed a proactive strategy for threat assessment following the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

UCF is thrilled to support Griffin-Kitzerow in her new role and the university is committed to enhancing campus safety and security through seasoned leadership and forward-thinking strategies.

