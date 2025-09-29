Two Orlando firefighters honored at National Fallen Firefighter Memorial

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two Orlando firefighters were honored at the annual Fallen Firefighter Memorial in Colorado Springs.

Lieutenant Jeffrey Huggins and Firefighter Paramedic Amanda Adams, who passed away from stomach cancer last year, were among those commemorated at the event attended by thousands, including members of the Orlando Fire Department.

Amanda Adams will have a road dedicated to her in Orlando next month, recognizing her service and sacrifice.

