Two Men Face Charges of Possession of Child Pornography

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey announced on the BCSO Facebook page on Friday that they carried out “two arrests in 3 days for possession of material depicting sexual conduct with a child.”
Allen Tonkin was identified through a cyber tip and surveillance. A search of his residence uncovered a USB drive hidden in a safe containing over 400 illegal videos and images. He was arrested and charged with 10 counts of possession of material depicting sexual conduct with a child, held without bond.
Harry Larson-Postell was identified through tips from Kik. A search of his home revealed a phone containing over 400 videos, some shared via Telegram, involving children, toddlers, and infants. He was also arrested and faces serious charges.
