Local

Two Men Face Charges of Possession of Child Pornography

By Michelle Wargo, WDBO News & Talk
By Michelle Wargo, WDBO News & Talk

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey announced on the BCSO Facebook page on Friday that they carried out “two arrests in 3 days for possession of material depicting sexual conduct with a child.”

LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

Allen Tonkin was identified through a cyber tip and surveillance. A search of his residence uncovered a USB drive hidden in a safe containing over 400 illegal videos and images. He was arrested and charged with 10 counts of possession of material depicting sexual conduct with a child, held without bond.

Allen Tonkin

Harry Larson-Postell was identified through tips from Kik. A search of his home revealed a phone containing over 400 videos, some shared via Telegram, involving children, toddlers, and infants. He was also arrested and faces serious charges.

Harry Larson-Postell

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group

Michelle Wargo

Michelle Wargo, WDBO News & Talk

Michelle Wargo is an award-winning reporter and producer. Her multifaceted career encompasses on-air broadcasting, television and radio production, film, marketing, and public relations, consistently demonstrating her ability to develop and execute impactful stories and communications strategies.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!