Two killed in fiery crash after vehicle strikes light pole on State Road 520

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A 2011 Toyota RAV-4 collided with a traffic control light pole and ignited a fire on State Road 520, which led to the deaths of the driver and passenger.

The accident happened on the Merritt Island Causeway near the intersection with Kiwanis Island Park Road. The vehicle left the road after the driver lost control, resulting in a collision with a pole.

The driver and passenger were entrapped inside the vehicle and were pronounced deceased at the scene. Their identities are pending confirmation by the medical examiner’s office.

FHP is investigating the crash to determine the cause of the driver losing control.

