Local

Two areas show chance for tropical development this week

By James Tutten, WFTV.com

Two areas show chance for tropical development this week The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two active areas in the tropics.

By James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two active areas in the tropics.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

One low-pressure area in the central Atlantic has a medium chance of development over the next week.

The system is forecast to move towards the Lesser Antilles as it works to organize.

Watch: Cold front to drop temperatures into the 50s in Central Florida

Another disturbance in the southwest Caribbean has a low chance of formation but could bring heavy rain to parts of Central America later this week.

It’s too soon to know where both disturbances will go.

Watch: Volusia County offers sandbags as river flooding continues in wake of Hurricane Milton

There are no big signs of development, but Channel 9 will continue to monitor both systems.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!