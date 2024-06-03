News

Two 16-year-olds involved in deadly crash on I-Drive in Orlando, troopers say

By James Tutten, WFTV.com and Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

Two 16-year-olds involved in deadly crash on I-Drive in Orlando, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Orlando.

8:30 a.m. update:

Troopers said two 16-year-olds were involved in a deadly crash early Monday morning.

The 16-year-old driver, from Kissimmee, was killed in the crash, and his 16-year-old passenger, from Orlando, was ejected from the vehicle and critically injured.

Troopers said the driver was going southbound on International Drive in a 2006 Ford Fusion when they struck a curb, crashed through a concrete sign, and collided with several palm trees on the side of the road.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Original report:

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash along International Drive in Orange County.

It happened early Monday in the area of Westwood Boulevard.

Troopers responded shortly before 1 a.m. and closed a stretch of the southbound lanes of I-Drive.

Channel 9 was near the scene of the crash and spotted a badly damaged car tangled in palm trees along the roadside.

Deadly crash International Drive Troopers responded to the crash early Monday at I-Drive near Westwood Blvd. (WFTV staff)

It appeared as though the car also struck an entrance sign to an apartment complex and left a trail of debris before coming to rest.

A wrecker removed the car around 5:30 a.m.

Troopers have since reopened the southbound lanes of I-Drive.

Eyewitness News has reached out to FHP for details on what might have led to the deadly crash and who it involved.

Monitor WFTV.com for updates.

