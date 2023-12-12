Tuesday: Cold start before a nice warmup

ORLANDO, Fla. — We’ll see a cold start to parts of the Channel 9 viewing area today.

Temperatures Tuesday morning range from the 30s to the 50s.

The day will warm up nicely as temperatures climb into the low 70s.

WFTV weather

Expect a high of 73 degrees in Orlando.

On Wednesday, temps should make it into the mid-70s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, a storm system in the Gulf will move in and bring rain, and possibly strong storms.

Meteorologist Brian Shields said Saturday looks to be the stormiest day, but isn’t ruling out a stormy Sunday, either.

