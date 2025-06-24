TSA prepares for busy holiday week after breaking single-day screening record

Travelers are flooding airports this summer, with the TSA screening a record-breaking 3,096,293 passengers on June 22.

This surpasses the previous single-day record set in 2024. With the Fourth of July holiday approaching, the TSA is preparing for an influx of travelers.

The agency is working with partners to ensure smooth operations and enhance security measures.

“TSA continues to work closely with our industry partners and ensure our airport security checkpoints are fully staffed and prepared to handle the heavy rush of traffic,” said TSA Acting Administrator Ha Nguyen McNeill.

“We are deploying technologies and procedures to improve security and enhance the passenger experience, including for families. We ask travelers to pack their patience, especially during peak travel days, as we work to provide maximum hospitality to our customers.”

This year’s projection includes Tuesday, July 1, through Monday, July 7, with the highest passenger volume – approximately 2.9 million – expected on Sunday, July 6.

Travelers are advised to plan ahead, pack smart, and take advantage of programs like TSA PreCheck to expedite the screening process.

